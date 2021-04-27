metra

Metra hiring over 100 workers ahead of expected post-COVID ridership increase

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Metra announced it will hire more than 100 workers to prepare for an expected increase in ridership in the coming months.

The positions will be posted and open to online applicants starting May 3, according to a Metra release.

Some of the positions were left vacant during the pandemic, Metra said.

"We want to make sure we are properly staffed to meet the needs of our riders as more and more of them begin returning to our trains," said Metra Executive Director/CEO Jim Derwinski.

The commuter rail agency said it's seeking to fill a variety of positions including extra list clerks, assistant signalmen, assistant building and bridge mechanics, trackmen, substation electricians, electrician apprentices, carmen and coach cleaners.

Applications will only be accepted through Metra website. Anyone applying will be directed to the careers page. https://metrarail.com/about-metra/careers
