Metra train strikes pedestrian near Franklin Park; extensive Milwaukee West delays expected

FRANKLIN PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- Extensive delays are expected after a Metra train struck a pedestrian in the western suburbs on Saturday afternoon, Metra said.

Metra Milwaukee West inbound and outbound train traffic is halted near Franklin Park after train #2711 hit a pedestrian.

Extensive delays are anticipated, and Metra said it will provide updates as information becomes available.

Information on the pedestrian's condition and what led up to the collision was not immediately known.

Officials did not immediately provide further details.

This is a developing story. Check back with ABC7 for updates.