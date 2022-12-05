Metra Chicago: More trains added to UP West, North lines in winter pilot program

Metra train schedule going from 40 trains on weekday UPW line to 58

More trains are being added to the UPW and UPN Metra rail, at the request of reverse commuters, as part of a winter pilot program.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Passengers on the Metra UP West Line have more options starting Monday.

Metra is adding 18 trains to its weekday service -- nine inbound and nine outbound, for a total of 58 trains from the current 40.

"We have said since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic that Metra is committed to adjusting its schedules to meet growing ridership and our riders' changing needs," said Metra CEO/Executive Director Jim Derwinski. "We are greatly encouraged by the growth in ridership so far this year and are happy that we are able to expand service on the UP-West Line to provide commuters with another option as winter sets in."

RELATED: Metra riders closely watching rail strike actions that could affect their service

There will be more trains on the UP North Line, as well.

Metra is adding stops at Kenilworth and Indian Hill for six trains, and stops at Evanston Main Street and Evanston Central Street for one afternoon train at the request of riders who reverse commute.

It's all part of a winter pilot program.