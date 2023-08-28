Metra Rock Island Line train derails in Chicago

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Hundreds of passengers were evacuated after a Metra Rock Island train car derailed in Chicago Monday morning.

The derailment occurred near 13th Street. Metra said all of the cars remained upright, but the first car behind the locomotive derailed.

The train was carrying about 600 passengers. Metra evacuated those passengers onto another train on track two before trying to the train back on the rails.

An ABC7 employee was on the train. He said all of a sudden, the train started to jerk back and forth before it came to an abrupt stop at around 8:20 a.m. They were stopped for about an hour.

Then, all of the passengers were then instructed to board a second train using the ADA ramp over the tracks. He said they were dropped off at LaSalle St.

Thankfully, no one was hurt.

Metra said Rock Island passengers are getting off trains at 35th Street and the CTA will honor Metra tickets on the Red Line at 35th Street. They said Rock Island Trains #605, #607, #409, #609 #411, #611, #618, #418, #620, #420 would not operate due to train #704's derailment.

Metra said there will be limited outbound service on Monday evening. Inbound service will be suspended until further notice.

Passengers may also look to the Metra Electric, Southwest Service and Heritage Corridor as alternatives.