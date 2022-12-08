Metra UP-NW train hits car in Arlington Heights, trains stopped in both directions

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. (WLS) -- All Metra UP-NW trains are halted after a train struck a car on the tracks in Arlington Heights, officials said.

Train 631, which was scheduled to arrive in Crystal Lake at 6 p.m., struck a vehicle near Northwest Highway and Arlington Heights Road, according to Arlington Heights police.

It was not clear whether anyone was in the vehicle at the time of the strike. Police have not say whether or how many people may have been injured.

Both inbound and outbound trains are stopped due to the incident. Extensive delays are expected.