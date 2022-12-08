WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Metra UP-NW train hits car in Arlington Heights, trains stopped in both directions

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team via WLS logo
Thursday, December 8, 2022 11:42PM
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. (WLS) -- All Metra UP-NW trains are halted after a train struck a car on the tracks in Arlington Heights, officials said.

Train 631, which was scheduled to arrive in Crystal Lake at 6 p.m., struck a vehicle near Northwest Highway and Arlington Heights Road, according to Arlington Heights police.

It was not clear whether anyone was in the vehicle at the time of the strike. Police have not say whether or how many people may have been injured.

Both inbound and outbound trains are stopped due to the incident. Extensive delays are expected.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW