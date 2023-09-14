Chicago Mexican Independence Day celebrations are expected to take over city streets this weekend, and officials said rolling closures an option if needed.

Mexican Independence Day Chicago: Street closures possible if celebrations get out of hand downtown

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mexican Independence Day regularly draws thousands of revelers into the streets of Chicago, but city officials said they are prepared to limit access to downtown if needed to avoid chaotic gridlock.

In recent years the downtown gridlock has become as regularly a part of the celebrations as dancing, food and music. The party goes on for hours with police unable to direct traffic.

"We actually had a resident who'd gone into labor during the festivities, and she had a substantial amount of difficulty getting to Northwestern," said James Wales of South Loop Neighbors.

South Loop Neighbors held a meeting with Chicago police two weeks ago about plans to limit traffic if celebrations got out of hand.

"Yesterday they distributed the twelve different access points that, if that plan goes into effect, there'll be twelve points where people will be able to come in and out if they live here," Wales said.

The Office of Emergency Management and Communications said for now there are no planned street closures, but as in the past for busy weekends, equipment will be in place if closures are needed.

The city also released a statement saying in part, "In the event of increased traffic activity within the central business district and to maintain traffic flow, residents may experience rolling closures."

"Don't forget that any disturbances in the downtown area are going to be sanctioned by the authorities," said Reyna Torres Mendivil, Consul General of Mexico in Chicago.

City officials shared a video, asking people to celebrate responsibly, and allow emergency vehicles to come through their celebrations if they have their lights and sirens activated, indicating they are on an emergency response call.