The Mexican Independence Day parade will kick off at noon Saturday at the historic Little Village Arch on 26th Street.

Chicago Mexican Independence Day parade to step off from historic Little Village Arch

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Mexican Independence Day parade will kick off at noon Saturday at the historic Little Village Arch on 26th Street.

This is the first year that the parade will happen on the actual date of Mexican Independence day, organizers said.

RELATED | Mexican Independence Day events in Chicago to offer special celebration of heritage, culture

Over 400,000 people are expected to participate in the parade.

The parade looks to encapsulate the diversity of Mexico's people and be a vibrant celebration of heritage, culture and tradition, the Little Village Chamber of Commerce said.

More information about the 26th Street parade can be found on the organization's website.