Michael Bankston, good Samaritan shot dead in Chicago's Logan Square, honored with street name

The city honored Good Samaritan Michael Bankston III with a street naming. He was killed last September in Logan Square while trying to help a woman.

CHICAGO -- Nearly a year after Good Samaritan Michael Bankston III was killed trying to do the right thing, his neighborhood and the city honored his memory.

"This tribute and gesture of love would not have been tangible without each of you having the insight to honor my son," said Bankston's mother Molly Cruz.

On Saturday afternoon, the city's Logan Square community honored Bankston by renaming the street near West Wrightwood and Spaulding Avenues for the 25 year old.

"We are honoring a hero today," said Ald. Carlos Ramirez of the 35th Ward. "We are honoring one of the sons of our community who stood up for his community."

His grandparents unveiled the honorary street sign outside the apartment building Bankston - known by those close to him as Mikey - called home.

"I love him and the day that he left, they have no idea what they took from," said Bankston's grandmother Carmen.

Last September, Bankston was shot several times and died. He was trying to help a woman whose boyfriend was getting physical with her during an argument. Jesus Garcia, 22, was later charged with first degree murder.

"It did bring some comfort, but it doesn't change," said Cruz. The vengeance is not ours."

And while there sorrow, there is also joy. The people who knew and loved Bankston said they often visit some of his favorite places like the Illinois Centennial Monument in Logan Square Park to feel close to him.

"He was such a beautiful soul, such a beautiful soul. I can't even describe it," said his friend Nicole Montes.