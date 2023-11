McHenry County Associate Judge Michael Coppedge has died after he was found unresponsive in his chambers at the Judicial Center in Woodstock, IL.

McHenry County Associate Judge Michael Coppedge dies after being found unresponsive in chambers

MCHENRY COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- Court officials in McHenry County are mourning the loss of one of their judges on Tuesday.

Associate Judge Michael Coppedge was found unresponsive in his chambers on Monday morning at the Judicial Center in Woodstock.

Coppedge was rushed to Northwestern Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Throughout his tenure, he presided over family, traffic, misdemeanor, and more recently, felony cases.