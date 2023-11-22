SWAT officers respond to barricade at Midlothian liquor store after attempted robbery: officials

MIDLOTHIAN, Ill. (WLS) -- Police and SWAT officers were on the scene of a barricade situation at a liquor store in Midlothian Wednesday afternoon.

Midlothian police confirmed they are in the area near 147th Street and Springfield Avenue. The Harvey Police Department also assisted the situation, a city spokesperson told ABC7.

Chopper7 was over the scene and observed SWAT officers surrounding Emporium Liquor.

Three people attempted to rob the store, the spokesperson said. One person fled the scene when police arrived but was arrested, and another person surrendered to police.

A third offender was initially believed to still be inside the store police said.

Officers remained at the scene surrounding the building, the spokesperson said. No other people were inside the store.

No further information was immediately available

This is a breaking news story, please check back for future updates.