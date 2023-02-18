Driver crashes into security fence surrounding Midway Airport tarmac

A driver crashed into the security fence surrounding the Chicago Midway Airport tarmac on West 55th Street near Cicero Avenue.

A driver crashed into the security fence surrounding the Midway Airport tarmac on Saturday morning.

Video shows smashed panels lying on the ground.

The crash happened early on Saturday on West 55th Street near Cicero Avenue.

Police have not released the condition of the driver.

The Chicago Department of Aviation said a temporary security fence is being put up on Saturday.

Authorities did not immediately provide further information about the incident.