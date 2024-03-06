Chicago undecided on next week's deadline to begin migrant shelter evictions, Mayor Johnson says

As the migrant crisis continues, Brandon Johnson, Chicago mayor, said the city's is undecided on an upcoming deadline to start shelter evictions.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson said the city has not yet decided whether it stick with next week's deadline to begin migrant shelter evictions.

Months ago, the mayor announced plans to begin enforcing a 60-day limit on shelter stays.

But the initial deadline in January was pushed back multiple times.

If the date is not moved again, migrant evictions would begin next Saturday, March 16.

Right now, there are nearly 12,000 asylum-seekers staying in 23 shelters run by Chicago and the state.

