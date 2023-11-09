Pilot program launching in Chicago to help migrants apply for work permits

Chicago migrants will soon be able to apply for work permits as part of a pilot program from the city, state and federal government.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- President Joe Biden will be in Illinois Thursday, where is expected to meet with members of the United Auto Workers union.

His visit to Illinois comes as the White House, the city of Chicago and the state launch a pilot program to help migrants apply for work permits.

The joint effort is designed to be a one-stop-shop work authorization clinic to help get eligible non-citizens work authorizations and jobs.

The clinic will serve about 150 migrants a day and will be staffed by city, state and federal employees along with legal aid service providers and pro bono attorneys.

The location of the clinic is not being disclosed for now due to safety concerns but transportation will be provided for migrants with appointments.

This comes after Mayor Brandon Johnson and Governor JB Pritzker have been pleading with the Biden administration for more federal help as Chicago bears the weight of thousands of new arrivals who have been sleeping in police stations and shelters.

Local leaders have been pushing the federal government to speed up the granting of work permits so asylum seekers can fill job vacancies, make money and find housing.

The pilot program is expected to continue in the coming months.