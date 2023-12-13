WATCH LIVE

Chicago spent nearly $1M on failed Brighton Park migrant base camp, records show

State shuttered contaminated construction site due to environmental concerns

ByMichelle Gallardo and ABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Wednesday, December 13, 2023 9:38PM
City spent nearly $1M on failed migrant base camp, records show
New records obtained by the ABC7 I-team show how much money was allocated by the city towards the shuttered migrant base camp in Brighton Park.
CHICAGO (WLS) -- New records obtained by the ABC7 I-team show how much money was allocated by the city towards the shuttered migrant base camp in Brighton Park.

City records obtained through a Freedom of Information request showed more than $985,000 was spent through Dec. 5.

That was the day the state of Illinois put a stop to the project over environmental concerns.

READ MORE | Others step up to house Chicago migrants after base camp plan scuttled, Pritzker defends decision

ABC7 has reached out to the city for comment.

