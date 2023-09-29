Migrants in Chicago: City Council members to debate city's sanctuary city status

Some Chicago City Council members plan to file a resolution to create a referendum on the city's status as a sanctuary city.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- As migrants continue to arrive in Chicago, City Council members debate Chicago's status as a "sanctuary city."

The city's Committee on Immigrant and Refugee Rights will meet Friday morning at City Hall. The hearing will focus on welcoming new arrivals.

But two Chicago aldermen plan to file a resolution to the council that could create a ballot referendum where residents can decide if Chicago should remain a sanctuary city.

With a record number of buses carrying migrants arriving this week, there are close to 2,000 new arrivals at police stations.

Meanwhile, Governor JB Pritzker is facing new pressure from some City Council members to address the growing crisis.

"As an alderman, I know I'm not speaking out of turn on behalf of my colleagues, we need a lot more help. Like, it's all been on the shoulders of the city right now."

"The city has received not just resources from the state, but people, personnel and a whole lot of effort during the last year," Governor Pritzker said.

The governor is pointing to the $330 million in state aid, but he is also being asked why so many migrants are being housed in the city and to call other municipalities around the state.

Pritzker said he hopes other cities will raise their hands to help, saying it's voluntary.