Chicago police investigating after person with gun breaks into Gage Park migrant shelter

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police responded to a report of a break-in at a shelter holding migrants on the South Side Thursday morning.

Officers responded at about 2:15 a.m. to the Gage Park Field House in the 2400-block of West 55th Street.

A 37-year-old victim told police someone holding a gun broke into the building. The victim said when the person was confronted, they fled on foot in an unknown direction.

No injuries were reported and no one is in custody, police said. Area One detectives are investigating.

