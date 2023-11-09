Kelly Cervantes, wife of 'Hamilton' star, starting book tour in Chicago

Grief is an experience that is shared by all at some point in life, and one mom is sharing how she found relief through writing.

While Miguel Cervantes was starring as Alexander Hamilton in Chicago, Kelly Cervantes was caring for their baby girl, Adelaide, who was battling a severe form of epilepsy.

Adelaide died in 2019, just shy of her 4th birthday.

Kelly wrote about this chapter in her life and the years that followed in her new book, "Normal Broken."

Kelly Cervantes joined ABC7 Chicago Thursday to talk more about it.

Her book tour starts in Chicago Friday night.

ABC7 Chicago anchor Tanja Babich will be moderating discussion at her book signing.

Friday's event is at The Book Cellar in Lincoln Square, located at 4736 N. Lincoln Ave. It starts at 7 p.m.