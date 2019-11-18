dashcam video

Dashcam captures jackknifing truck narrowly missing Illinois troopers, stranded motorist on Interstate 64

WAYNE CITY, Ill. -- Two Illinois state troopers and a stranded motorist had what Illinois State Police described as a miraculous escape last week.

Last Tuesday a truck jackknifed and slid across an icy Interstate 64, coming within inches of where the three were positioned.

RELATED: Shakeup could change rules for how often truck drivers take breaks: What you need to know

The troopers were changing a tire for the motorist at milepost 101 near Wayne City when the truck came barreling by.

Officials posted the terrifying dashcam video on their Facebook page, calling it a "miracle on ice."

In the video you can hear one of the troopers yell, "watch out" as he pulled the woman out of the way.

All three escaped without injury, according to officials.

RELATED: Dramatic rise in citations for drivers who violate 'move over' law, state police say

The driver was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash. The post added that this was not a Scott's Law violation, stating that the truck driver had already moved over to the left lane.

Official continue to remind drivers to slow down and move over when you see vehicles on the shoulder of the roadway with their lights on.

RELATED: WATCH: SUV careens across highway, toppling truck on I-90
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
illinoisdashcam videoillinois state policetruck crashaccidentcaught on cameracrash
DASHCAM VIDEO
Family of slain Robbins security guard calls for justice
Video: Trooper helping change tire dodges oncoming truck
DeKalb police meet with community after viral video of arrest
VIDEO: SUV pulling U-Haul trailer plows into 2 firefighters
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Husband, wife fatally shot at Buffalo Grove apartment complex
Couple turned away by hotel's 'No Kankakee guests' policy
Police searching for gunman who shot at Fresno family gathering
27 shot, 1 fatally, in Chicago weekend shootings
3 killed in shooting at Oklahoma Walmart
At least 8 robberies, attempted robberies reported on North Side Sunday
Woman caught with 9 pounds of weed in fake baby bump
Show More
Family outraged after man, 82, shot by police in Gary
Twins prospect Ryan Costello, 23, found dead in New Zealand
Large Wisconsin deer poaching investigation nets 5 arrests
Chicago-area college student arrested for guns in SUV
Indiana legal sports bets surge to nearly $92M in 2nd month
More TOP STORIES News