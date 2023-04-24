Niles shooting: Man fatally shot outside Miraj restaurant and lounge ID'd

A shooting in Niles, IL left a man shot and killed in the Miraj restaurant and lounge parking lot, the police department said. A man was arrested.

NILES, Ill. (WLS) -- A man was shot and killed in the parking lot of a restaurant and lounge in north suburban Niles on Sunday morning, police said.

Police responded at about 1:03 a.m. to a report of a person shot in the parking lot of Miraj at 8801 Milwaukee Avenue.

Police found a 22-year-old man from Niles wounded in the parking lot. He was transported to a local hospital, where he later died. He has been identified to the Cook County medical Examiner's Office as Mark Asber of Niles.

One suspect, a 25-year-old man from Northbrook, was arrested, police said. Investigators said the victim and suspect knew each other prior to the shooting.

The restaurant's owner said he and his employees did not see what happened, but they were open at the time of the shooting. The business is currently open and operating normally.

Police said it was an isolated incident and there is not a threat to the community.