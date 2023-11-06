20-year-old University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign student crowned Miss Illinois Collegiate USA

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The new Miss Illinois Collegiate USA has been crowned, and she is a student at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.

Isabella Smith, 20, was crowned at the inaugural Miss Midwest Collegiate USA Pageant on Saturday in South Bend, Indiana.

Smith is a junior, and is working toward her Bachelor of Arts in communication.

In her free time, Smith enjoys ice skating competitively.

Smith now advances to the Miss Collegiate national competition in hopes of earning scholarship money.