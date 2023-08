A surveillance camera captured a 1,600-pound missing bull that escaped from a Barrington, IL property.

Bull missing after escape from Barrington property

bull on the loose

BARRINGTON, Ill. (WLS) -- ABC7 is getting a look at a bull that's been on the loose in the northwest suburbs since last week.

This 1,600-pound bull escaped from a resident's property in Barrington.

A security camera captured photos about 0.5 miles north of the original sighting.

If you see this bull, do not approach it. Call 911 instead.

