Bull captured after escape from Barrington property

BARRINGTON, Ill. (WLS) -- A bull that was on the loose in the northwest suburbs since last week has been captured.

This 1,600-pound bull escaped from a resident's property in Barrington, and a security camera captured photos about 0.5 miles north of the original sighting.

A cattle wrangler was able to get the bull under control on Thursday afternoon in the area where it was first reported missing.

The bull was not hurt, and is now being moved to a different area.

