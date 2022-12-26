Family reunited in Florida with dog missing since 2020

There was a Christmas miracle for a family in North Carolina: they were reunited with their dog Isis who disappeared in 2020.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- There was a Christmas miracle for a family in North Carolina: they were reunited with their dog Isis who disappeared in 2020.

Thanks to a tracking chip, Isis was found hundreds of miles away in Jacksonville, Florida.

Nicholas Dawson was overjoyed to be reunited with one of his best friends.

"I never thought I'd see her again. It's been two years," he said.

Isis disappeared from her home in Fayetteville, N.C., two years ago. Somehow the 6-year-old American Staffordshire terrier ended up 700 miles away in Florida.

Luckily, Isis had a tracking chip and the Humane Society in Broward County was able to locate Dawson. They were reunited on Christmas Eve with belly rubs and joy.

Isis is special to Dawson because she helped him through tough times.

"She was my companion and I was going through some things, you know, it was just me and her. So it's good to have her back," he said.

And now that they're reunited, his children can't wait to see Isis again too. The family will be reunited just in time for Christmas.

"I think it's going to mean a lot. I mean it's given me a newfound kind of hope in the holidays and have hope and things like that. That something this small, this means a lot to me," Dawson said.

It's still unclear how Isis ended up in Florida, but now she is safe and will be home for the holidays.