missing girl

Missing Florida child's mom not cooperating with police

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Authorities in Florida have knocked on more than 600 doors in the search for a 5-year-old girl who disappeared from her home this week, Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams said Thursday.

Hundreds of tips have poured in and more than 300 officers, including those with the dive team and K-9 and mounted units, have searched for Taylor Rose Williams since an Amber Alert was issued on Wednesday, the sheriff said.

The sheriff said Taylor's mother has stopped cooperating with police. He urged anyone who may have seen Taylor with her mother in the last six months to call investigators, CNN reported.

He said authorities were talking to Brianna Williams "about some inconsistencies in her statement, and that's when she chose to stop cooperating with us."

"We need her to cooperate with his investigation to help us find her daughter," the sheriff said.

Brianna Williams is a Navy petty officer, according to CNN affiliate WJXT. She could not be reached on Thursday. Taylor was registered for daycare on a military base recently, the sheriff said.

Jacksonville Sheriff's Office Chief of Investigations T.K. Waters said Taylor is believed to be in danger because of her age, the station reported.

The child was last seen in her home around midnight on Wednesday, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said. An unidentified person told police that when they woke up the child was not in her room and the back door was unlocked.

Williams is described African-American. She stands 3 feet tall, weighs 50 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair

"We remain hopeful that we'll find Taylor," the sheriff said. "We're not going to stop in our efforts to locate her, and there's not one scenario or theory that we're not exploring."

(The-CNN-Wire & 2019 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
floridamissing girlmissing childrenu.s. & world
MISSING GIRL
Missing girl last seen in Austin located
Missing 6-year-old Indiana girl found safe, police say
Amber Alert issued for Va. teen believed to be with 33-year-old
Body of missing 3-year-old Alabama girl found, 2 charged
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Uncle fatally shot by attacker sexually assaulting niece in Burnside
Former LAPD chief to take over for Supt. Johnson on interim basis, sources say
Suspect arrested weeks after disappearance of Alabama student
Boy, 14, riding in car shot in head in Albany Park
Sam's Toy Box: Peppa Pig's Parade, Ballerina Dreamer among top holiday toys
Friday marks 25 years since Willis family crash
From Gary to Texas: Brothers battle Mexican cartels shipping drugs across border
Show More
What is the impact of second-hand fumes from vaping?
Cloud over CPD Superintendent Eddie Johnson's final days
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly sunny, cold Friday
CBP patrols river at Mexico border to enforce immigration law, keeps drugs out of US
Prosecutors allege man killed south suburban cardiologist over unpaid rent
More TOP STORIES News