8-year-old Wisconsin boy reaches top 25 of kids USA Mullet Championship

MENOMONIE, Wis. -- An 8-year-old from Wisconsin with a rockstar 'do is advancing in the kids division of the USA Mullet Championship.

Emmitt Bailey, also known as "Mullet Boy," got the chance to show off his hairstyle Thursday night when he threw the opening pitch at a local baseball game, WEAU reported.

"I'm pretty excited. I mean, it's a big deal. The (Eau Claire) Express are a big deal in the Eau Claire community, in ourselves, so to have him out there throwing the first pitch is exciting," said Eric Bailey, the boy's father.

Emmitt not only advanced onto the mound, but also to the top 25 in the kids division of the USA Mullet Championship. The achievement was selected by voters on Facebook earlier this week.

"It's extremely fun to watch the votes. So it started out at, I think there was 600 kids that made the Facebook cut. Then they went to 100, and then all of the sudden we were watching the votes and he kept climbing, and climbing, and climbing, and then it went to the 25," Eric said.

The 8-year-old said he has been waiting a while to show off his mullet.

"Last year, my parents found out about it, but it already started, so then we did it this year," he said.

For Emmitt's dad, the USA Mullet Championship is all about inspiring people to bring the '80s hairstyle back while supporting a good cause.

"Mullets, in general, they've come back in full force. It was $10 to enter, and all of the donations are going to the Michigan Wig Foundation for kids," Eric said.

The winner of the contest will get $2,500. The Menomonie, Wisconsin student said he wants to buy a go-kart.

"That's what he says he wants: a go-kart. So we're a big race family, so I told him, if he wants a go-kart to start his racing career, by all means, dad will help you out with the rest," Eric said.

If you are looking to add a little business to the front and party in the back of your hair, Eric has some fatherly advice.

"It does take some time to grow cause this is two years in the making to get this one, but have fun with it," he said.

Win or lose, the Baileys said the experience has already been more than they could have asked for.

Voting for the kids division of the Mullet Championship is not yet live.