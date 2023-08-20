South Side barbers, stylists get CPS students ready for 1st day of school year

Chicago Public Schools students got backpacks and new looks for the first day of school with the help of South Side barbers and stylists.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It wouldn't be the first day of school without a fresh hair style.

On Sunday, a number of local barbers and stylists made sure Chicago's students are ready for Monday morning, when CPS kicks off another school year.

Issues Barber and Beauty Salon on East 21st Street is one of seven shops offering free haircuts and styles to boys and girls across the South Side.

Yvenetta Welch has been hosting this event for 18 years now, and this year, the line outside her shop wrapped all the way around the block.

"It's very important for me to give back to the hood. I grew up in the Dearborn Homes projects, so I like to cater to the kids that are less fortunate," Welch said.

SEE ALSO | Summer caps off with 2023 Englewood Back to School Parade

It's really the ultimate sendoff for the students. Not only do they get cleaned up, but there's music, free food, and organizers have also been sending the kids off with new backpacks.

"This is great. Just to see the kids smiling, hear the laughter. That warms my heart, because we need more of this," said Jhean Jones, a Chicago resident.

The day of service from the shops can be a huge help for many parents as the expenses pile up when getting kids back to school.

"You want your kids feeling good and confident with a haircut, looking nice, and it's a lot of parents that really can't afford it. So, this is a great benefit to help them, especially if they have multiple children," said Iesha Fall, a mother of two CPS students.

Alderwoman Pat Dowell, who represents the 3rd Ward, was joined by other local leaders to celebrate the event. All of it brings a sense of community and a combined effort to get Chicago's youth pumped up for the new school year.

"To see the kids excited about school, we want that excitement to continue the rest of the year," Dowell said.