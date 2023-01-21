Norwood Park community rallies for Molly Morris, 3rd grader battling cancer

Molly Morris is undergoing treatment once again for kidney cancer.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A community on the city's Northwest Side has rallied behind a third grader battling cancer.

Molly Morris, described as funny and fierce by those that know her best, is undergoing treatment for kidney cancer and neighbors are fighting alongside her.

Students at area schools showed up to class in orange shirts Friday morning, and orange ribbons are lining the streets of Norwood Park.

Local businesses are also making donations in Molly's name.

Molly attends Saint Monica Academy where parishioners packed the church Friday night for a special prayer service.

Friends have set up a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for Molly's medical bills as she continues treatment.