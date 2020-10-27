chicago crime

Chicago mom falsely reported baby was in car stolen in Marquette Park, police say

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago mother allegedly lied about her 7-month-old son being inside her car when it was stolen Monday.

According to police, Sade Owens, 30, said someone drove off in her car with her baby inside after she left it running outside a Marquette Park convenience store Monday afternoon.

"I just heard a young lady hollering about somebody took her car with her baby in it," said Denise Edwards, a witness who saw the mother chasing down the car in the 2700-block of W. 71st Street.

Police said they later located the infant in the care of a babysitter. The baby was never in the stolen vehicle, police said.

Owens faces one felony count of filing a false report. Police said she was arrested without incident Monday evening on the city's South Side.
