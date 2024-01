Momence High School student dies after collapsing during basketball game, school district says

A high school student in Momence IL, Amari Crite, died after she collapsed during a basketball game, the Momence school district said.

MOMENCE, Ill. (WLS) -- A community in southern Illinois is mourning the death of a high school student.

The superintendent of Momence Community School District said Amari Crite died Thursday.

She collapsed at a basketball game.

The school district said, "our thoughts and condolences go out to the family and friends affected by this tragic loss."

The student's cause of death was not immediately known.