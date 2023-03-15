Memorial held for former Morgan Park HS baseball player killed in Atlanta shooting

A memorial for former Morgan Park High School baseball player Jatonne Sterling, who was killed in an Atlanta shooting, was held Tuesday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- To anyone who knew him, Jatonne Sterling was a champion through and through.

Just ask his teammates, his coach, or his family.

"Always had the best energy ever," said teammate and best friend Michael Eaton. "He was such a team player, he was never selfish."

"One of my best players that I've ever had," said Morgan Park High School Coach Ernest Radcliffe.

"If you ever think of me, if you ever think of my son, remember there is somebody that we're going to push for to be who and carry on what he was trying to do in life," said his mother Lori Tucker.

Sterling won't get a chance to live out the life he was creating. On February 28 Atlanta police said they found him fatally shot inside a car near Clark Atlanta University campus, where he was a sophomore on a baseball scholarship.

"This was not a random homicide," said Atlanta Police Deputy Chief C. Hampton. "Unfortunately, Jatonne knew this individual."

Atlanta police have since arrested Sterling's accused killer. His murder stings especially hard on the Morgan Park baseball field.

"My son's life is bigger than just me, and bigger than just him and bigger than just this field," Tucker said. "We have to allow him to live on, not just through our remembrances, but our work."

When the Mustangs baseball season kicks off for the spring, it will be dedicated to Jatonne Sterling, who was part of the 2021 championship team. His family is also creating a fund to help foster the futures of other young players.