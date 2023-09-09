A street dedication was held for fallen Chicago Police Officer Aréanah Preston at South Blackstone Avenue and East 82nd Street in Avalon Park.

Street dedicated to fallen Chicago Police Officer Aréanah Preston near where murder took place

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mourners called Police Officer Aréanah Preston more than an officer, more than a student, and the hope for Chicago.

Preston's name is now plastered on what's now called Officer Aréanah M. Preston Way at South Blackstone Avenue and East 82nd Street in Avalon Park, the very neighborhood where her murder took place in May.

Her family, friends and brothers and sisters in blue shed tears of sadness and anger. They cried in the fallen officer's honor as they remembered her life during a street dedication in her name.

"There has to be greatness that comes out of this, and I'm here to work," said Dionne Mhoon, Preston's mother.

Preston's name was also etched into the Gold Star Memorial Wall on Wednesday, joining hundreds of fellow fallen officers.

"I promise your name will be the change you wanted to see," Mhoon said.

Preston lived a short life, but her light will continue to shine on for the many years to come.

There are plans for Preston's name to continue to spread across Chicago. Her family is accepting donations to open a community center in her honor.