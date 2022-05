Mount Everest climb: Naperville teen becomes youngest American woman to reach summit

WATCH: Local teen aims to be youngest American woman to climb Everest, Part 1

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (WLS) -- An 18-year-old Naperville has become the youngest American woman to reach the summit of Mount Everest.Lucy Westlake posted on her Instagram Thursday morning to say she successfully reached the summit of Mount Everest at 5:40 a.m. Nepali time.Before embarking on her climb, Lucy told ABC7 she hoped to inspire other young girls to pursue their own adventures."I started climbing because my family is very adventurous. My life's mantra is 'limits are perceived,' so I love pushing myself to my very limit and discovering what my body and mind can do. So what better way to do it than climb the highest mountain in the world."Prior to reaching the top of Mount Everest, the teen has already set records, becoming the youngest female to summit the 50 U.S. state highpoints last June.What an amazing accomplishment! Congratulations Lucy!