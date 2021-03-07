fatal crash

Mt. Prospect car accident leaves multiple people dead: officials

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
MT. PROSPECT, Ill. (WLS) -- Multiple people have been killed in a serious crash in Mount Prospect Sunday, according to authorities.

The crash happened at 7:45 a.m. on Rand Road near Mt. Prospect Road, officials said.

Members of the Major Crash Investigation team, along with the Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction (STAR) team have spent much of the afternoon investigating the fatal incident.

Officials have not released any other details at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.
