'Mrs. Doubtfire' brings nanny with 'sass-appeal' to Chicago's Nederlander Theatre

The Mrs. Doubtfire musical is at the Nederlander Theatre as part of Broadway in Chicago through March 10. Rob McClure plays the main character.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- "Mrs. Doubtfire" is in the house, right around the corner from the ABC7 Chicago studio. She's center stage at the Nederlander Theatre, with a musical comedy hit.

Tony-nominated actor Rob McClure is all dolled up as the nanny with "sass-appeal," and said you won't want to miss this show.

"I know anyone coming to see this show, I know I would, is a bit like, 'dude, we love this. Don't break this.' So, you've gotta earn the audience's trust. What I'm more interested in, and what the audience is more interested in, is if I can try and make them feel the way I remember Robin Williams making me feel," McClure said. "There was a warmth to that performance; there was a warmth to her voice. That was like a blanket for people."

Following an acting legend like Williams in a role could be daunting.

"There's a magical thing that happens, where I can feel the audience sign a permission slip for me to borrow 'Mrs. Doubtfire' for two and a half hours," McClure said.

The wardrobe, makeup and voice can also be challenging.

"We do the transformation 31 times a show, and the longest I have to do it is 90 seconds. The shortest is 18 seconds," McClure said. "I do a lot of them right in front of you; you're going to get to see it."

McClure said there are always emotional responses from the audience, like a little girl and her dad, when Mrs. Doubtfire says love for your children is forever.

"I saw that guy take her little hand, and the two of them cried until the end of the show," McClure said. "It was so valuable."

The actor has a collection of letters from people who have seen the show.

"I have one from a 9-year-old boy that says 'I wish my dad fought as hard to be with me as Daniel fights to be with his kids,'" McClure said.

There's so much to love about the classic character, he said.

"We all understand underneath: Mrs. Doubtfire is a dad who will do anything for his kids," McClure said. "If you can make them laugh, you can get in there, and that's what Mrs. Doubtfire has done for 30 years."

If you want to see that magical Mrs. Doubtfire transformation for yourself, you only have until March 10 at the Nederlander.