Mundelein baseball: Suburban HS varsity team under investigation for alleged conduct violations

A high school in Mundelein, IL is investigating its varsity baseball team after code of conduct violations were reported.

If Mundelein, IL school finds report is true, those involved will face consequences

MUNDELEIN, Ill. (WLS) -- Mundelein High School is investigating alleged school code of conduct violations, involving the varsity baseball team.

The school's principal said three games have been postponed.

While the nature of the possible violations hasn't been revealed, the principal said, "Student safety is always our top priority. The expectation in all of our educational and extracurricular programs is that everyone treats each other with respect and dignity."

RELATED: As CPS students return from spring break, 2 schools have new leadership after principals removed

The possible violations came to light on Friday.

If the school finds the report is true, those involved will face both school and athletic consequences, the principal said.