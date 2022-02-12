Crime stoppers renew effort to solve 2021 murder of Chicago National Guardsman Chrys Carvajal

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A community of volunteers once again teamed up with the family and friends of Chrys Carvajal to help them find those responsible for killing the 19-year-old National Guardsman.
Carvajal was shot and killed last year over the July 4th weekend.
RELATED: Family, activists call for justice for slain National Guardsman Chrys Carvajal
"Thinking about the time we've gone through and how many months has passed by, it still feels like it happened yesterday," said his older brother Anthony Carvajal.
The Chicago man's relatives and friends along with American Legion members and other veterans came to the Belmont-Craigin neighborhood on the city's northwest side on Saturday.
Going door-to-door to distribute flyers in the block where he was gunned down.
"224 days this murderer has walked our streets," said Commander Marcos Torres of the American Legion Staff Sgt Jason Vasquez post.
They hope to uncover some new information that might lead to an arrest in the case which has gone cold.
"I know justice is slow, but justice is persistent," said Glen Brooks, Chicago Police Department Director.
On July 3rd of last year, Carvajal was shot and killed around 1:30 a.m. as he stood on the sidewalk in the 2200-block of North Lockwood Avenue after vehicles approached and the occupants opened fire.
"We had his wake on his 20th birthday," said Brent Webb, American Legion 2nd Commander. "Having respect for this young person and knowing they were shot down Independence Day weekend, is there any more glaring issue?"
Family and friends accuse the Cook County State's Attorney's office of refusing to charge a person of interest with the crime despite having enough evidence.
"Ms. Foxx, please have the state's attorney's office review this case again," said Ald. Gilbert Villegas, 36th Ward.
Saturday, the Cook County State's Attorney's Office shared an updated statement saying, "The CCSAO previously conducted a thorough review of information presented to us by police related to the death of Chrys Carvajal. At that time, it was determined that the evidence was insufficient to meet our burden of proof to file murder charges." The statement went on to say, "We will review any additional information that is brought to us, as we remain committed to the work of justice for those impacted by violence in our communities."
Cook County Crime Stoppers has offered their support and a reward.
"You never know what little piece of information you may be holding that may just close this case," said George McDade, Cook County Crime Stoppers.
There's a total reward of up to 25,000 for information leading to an arrest or conviction of those responsible for the murder.
Crime Stoppers renew effort to solve 2021 murder of Chicago National Guardsman Chrys Carvajal
$25K reward being offered for information leading to arrest
UNSOLVED CRIME
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News