chicago shooting

Family, activists call for justice for slain National Guardsman Chrys Carvajal

By Maher Kawash
Family, activists call for justice for slain National Guardsman

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Family and activists are demanding justice for a National Guard member who was murdered last month in Chicago.

The family of Chrys Carjaval is still mourning a month-and-a-half after the 19-year-old was shot and killed on the city's Northwest Side.

"This year Instead of celebrating his birthday we had to plan his funeral," said Jennifer Ramirez, the victim's sister.

Carjaval was shot in a drive by in the Belmont Cragin neighborhood around 1 a.m. on 4th of July weekend, just one week before his 20th birthday.

Friday, the family is demanding an arrest because they say prosecutors have video evidence and three eyewitnesses.

"States attorneys need to come out to the streets and work these cases themselves because it's disrespectful to the veterans," said activist Andrew Holmes.

Carjaval had just completed his basic training and was in Chicago awaiting his permanent assignment.

"He was doing the things necessary to not be caught up in the neighborhood," said Commander Marcos Torres.

ABC7 has reached out to the Cook County State's Attorney's Office and has not heard back.
