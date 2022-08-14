Chicago Museum of Illusion hosts dog adoption event with Anti-Cruelty Society

Museum of Illusion in downtown Chicago is hosting a dog-friendly event and adoption benefitting the Anti-Cruelty Society.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Museum of Illusions Chicago has partnered with the Anti-Cruelty Society Chicago for "Dog Days of Summer at Museum of Illusions," where museum-goers will be able to give back to the Anti-Cruelty Society.

Visitors can experience the wonderful world of illusions with their four-legged furry friends! Dog Days Hours will also feature some special goodies from local businesses such as Cosmicos Pet Bakery, Barks n' Rec, Farm to Pet, and Six Point Pet on Saturday, Aug. 27 from 9-11 a.m.

"People can bring there dogs to the museum and still get that same mind-bending experience," Marketing Manager Stacey Stec said. "This time, they'll be able to share those photo-ops with their fur babies."

Following the event, the museum will be joined by the Anti-Cruelty Society to host an in-person adoption event on August 28 from 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

Stec said half of the proceeds from the events will be donated to the Anti-Cruelty Society.