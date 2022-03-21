Try out one of new Chicago museums, the Museum of Illusions, in spring 2022

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It's one of Chicago's newer museums: the Museum of Illusions.The museum has more than 80 illusions and encourages guests to learn as they make their way through.It offers a brain teasing game room for kids to challenge themselves.The museum recommendsto ensure you can get in, especially during busy times.Museum of Illusions Marketing Manager Stacy Stec joined ABC7 Chicago Monday to talk more about what they offer.She said the Museum of Illusions is both fun and educational.It's located at 25 E. Washington St. in Chicago's Loop.