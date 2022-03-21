museums

Try out one of new Chicago museums, the Museum of Illusions, in spring 2022

Spring Break destinations can be local, like Museum of Illusions in Chicago's Loop
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Museum of Illusions Chicago offers fun for whole family

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It's one of Chicago's newer museums: the Museum of Illusions.

The museum has more than 80 illusions and encourages guests to learn as they make their way through.

It offers a brain teasing game room for kids to challenge themselves.

RELATED: Looking for a staycation? Try out these Spring Break destinations in Illinois

The museum recommends booking tickets online to ensure you can get in, especially during busy times.

Museum of Illusions Marketing Manager Stacy Stec joined ABC7 Chicago Monday to talk more about what they offer.

She said the Museum of Illusions is both fun and educational.

It's located at 25 E. Washington St. in Chicago's Loop.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentchicagoloopmuseums
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MUSEUMS
Planning a staycation: Visit National Museum of Mexican Art
New York MoMA stabbing suspect arrested in Philly after reported arson
Video shows suspect who attacked, stabbed 2 employees at NY MoMa
Police: 2 stabbed inside NYC's Museum of Modern Art
TOP STORIES
Chinese airliner with 132 aboard crashes, officials say
Semi-truck catches fire on Route 83 in Elmhurst
23 shot, 3 fatally, in Chicago weekend violence
Man injured after falling more than 20 feet at Starved Rock State Park
America's most popular dog? Here's the top 10 list
Dangerous Tesla stunt ends in crash: VIDEO
Man stabbed in face after forcing way into woman's home, police say
Show More
9 vehicles stolen from luxury dealership on NW Side, police say
Chicago Weather: Partly sunny and warm Monday
Drivers line up for gas giveaway on South Side
Jergens Ultra Healing lotion recalled for bacteria
Jackson, 1st Black female Supreme Court pick, faces senators
More TOP STORIES News