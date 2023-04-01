How to avoid being charged for automatically renewed subscriptions you don't use

Looking for ways to save money? If you cancel subscriptions going unused, you could save hundreds of dollars.

You may be able to trim down on hundreds of dollars in annual expenses by simply tracking, canceling subscriptions

CHICAGO (WLS) -- We all have monthly recurring subscriptions, but do you want them all?

According to Forbes Advisor, a survey showed 83% of consumers believe streaming or app services don't make renewals obvious in hopes consumers forget they are subscribed. And, most people don't pay attention.

To avoid being charged on renewals, it's important to check regularly. One way to do this is to look at subscriptions to apps in your phones settings. There are also apps to help you track unwanted subscriptions.

Read the full Forbes Advisor report here.