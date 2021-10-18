Naperville police searching for masked thieves who stole from jewelry merchants outside hotel

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (WLS) -- Police in Naperville are looking for the masked thieves who attacked some jewelry merchants over the weekend, stealing their cases of gems.It happened Saturday night just before 11 p.m., in the Marriott Hotel parking lot, located at 1801 N. Naper Blvd.The merchants were leaving a private showing at the hotel when three masked men forcibly took cases of their merchandise, Naperville police said.Police said one of them struggled with one of the thieves, but they ultimately got the cases and took off in a van with two other men.The merchant was not injured.The three suspects that robbed the merchants were described as wearing masks, dark clothing and gloves. The two other suspects in the van were described as wearing dark clothing.It's not clear where the suspects' van went after leaving the hotel parking lot.Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Naperville police at (630) 420-6665 and ask for the Investigations Division.