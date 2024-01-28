Man accused of robbing Back of the Yards pizza shop at gunpoint, other nearby businesses: CPD

An armed robbery suspect targeted local businesses, including Naples Pizza on South Ashland Avenue in Back of the Yards, Chicago police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A search is underway for a man accused of robbing a South Side pizza shop at gunpoint on Saturday night.

The crime comes as police are warning the community about a rash of similar robberies.

It happened at Naples Pizza on South Ashland Avenue in Back of the Yards around 9 p.m.

Police said the man entered the shop, fired one gunshot and took money from the register before running off.

No one was hurt and no arrests have been made, but Chicago police said the same suspect has been robbing nearby businesses over the past few weeks.

