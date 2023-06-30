NASCAR contractor dies after 'medical emergency' at Chicago street race site downtown, officials say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A NASCAR contractor died after suffering medical emergency at the Chicago Street Race site downtown Friday, NASCAR said.

Chicago police said just before 11:30 a.m. a 53-year-old man "suffered an injury" in the 500 block of South Columbus Drive and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The Chicago Fire Department confirmed the man was taken from the NASCAR site at Columbus and Ida B. Wells.

In a statement, NASCAR said the man was a contractor and said he suffered a "fatal medical emergency." No further details about the incident have been released.

"We are coordinating with local authorities on this tragic incident. We share our condolences to the family and their loved ones," NASCAR said.