National Adoption Month: Mother, author speaks about experience of adopting her son

November is National Adoption Month, and an upcoming event aims to address concerns and encourage adoption and foster care.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- November is National Adoption Month.

An event Wednesday night aims to address concerns and empower potential foster or adoptive parents.

Deborah Olivia Farmer is a foster care and adoption advocate. She's written books about her own personal experience.

"I actually adopted my son through foster care," said Farmer. "He was with me from the early stages of his life and then we went through the process to adopt him."

She says adoption was something she had been considering for years.

"I do encourage people who are interested in this to have a genuine connection to the cause, which is serving and giving back," said Farmer.

Farmer is a panelist at an event Wednesday night called "Empowering the Village: A Discussion on Adoption and Child Advocacy." You can learn more here.