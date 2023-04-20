For National Volunteer Month, a Ronald McDonald House Charities volunteer is encouraging people to find opportunities to help their communities.

Local woman encourages others to get involved for National Volunteer Month

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A recent U.S. Census report shows that more and more people are not volunteering around the country.

The decrease in volunteering spans the past 20 years. From September 2020 to 2021, less than one-quarter of Americans ages 16 and older volunteered for an organization, which is down from 30% in 2019 and from 27.6% 20 years earlier.

Sandra DiPane is a volunteer Ronald McDonald House Charities of Chicagoland and Northwest Indiana. She is trying to help inspire others to volunteer for April is National Volunteer Month and National volunteer week.

For more information on how you can volunteer and get involved with the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Chicagoland, click here.