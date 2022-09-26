Michelle Obama headlines 2022 National Women's Hall of Fame induction class

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Nine women have been added to the National Women's Hall of Fame, including Chicago's very own Michelle Obama.

In a recorded acceptance speech, Obama credited the community around her for making all her accomplishments possible.

"From a very young age these women taught me that I matter. That I was never just a little girl or a child. I was always someone special in my own right," Obama said.

Other inductees included feminist artist Judy Chicago, soccer star Mia Hamm and Rebecca Halstead, the first female graduate from West Point.

There are now 302 women have earned permanent homes at the hall of fame. You can view all members at the Hall of Fame's website.