Some Navy Pier documents could become public record thanks to BGA legal win

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An appellate court win for the Better Government Association helped keep certain Navy Pier operation documents as public records.John Chase, director of investigations at the BGA, joined ABC 7 Chicago Saturday to talk about the victory.Six year ago, the BGA sued Navy Pier for documents that have long been public. This week, the court agreed the documents should be able to be obtained.There is still a chance Navy Pier could appeal the decision, so the BGA has not yet been able to get its hands on the documents, Chase said.The BGA, which strives to serve the public by holding government agencies accountable, is also running a. The public can help support BGA's mission through donations.Read more about the BGA's legal win at