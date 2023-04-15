Navy Pier fireworks light up the Chicago sky over Lake Michigan for Fourth of July weekend.

Navy Pier nominated by USA Today for best places to see fireworks, voting ends soon

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Navy Pier has been nominated as one of the best places to see fireworks.

A panel of industry experts and USA Today's 2023 10Best Editors selected the Chicago fireworks shows as one of the best in the country.

Fireworks shows at Navy Pier will return on Wednesdays and Saturdays this Summer, running from Memorial Day to Labor Day.

USA Today's poll and voting instructions can be found at https://www.10best.com/awards/travel/best-place-to-see-fireworks-2023/

Voting can be done once a day before the poll closes Monday.

The winners will be announced on April 28.