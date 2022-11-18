Aunt accused of pushing 3-year-old nephew into Lake Michigan at Navy Pier pleads not guilty

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The woman accused of pushing her nephew into Lake Michigan at Navy Pier, causing his death, has pleaded not guilty.
Prosecutors said Victoria Moreno pushed the 3-year-old boy, Josiah Bell Brown, into the water back in September and did nothing to help get him out.
The incident was captured on surveillance video, prosecutors said.
She's facing a first-degree murder charge.
According to her defense attorneys, Moreno has been diagnosed with depression, anxiety and bipolar disorder, a condition for which she takes medication.
