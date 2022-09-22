'Avatar' encore: Original movie back in theaters after remastered with new effects ahead of sequel

CHICAGO (WLS) -- "Avatar: The Way Of Water," the long-awaited sequel to the original blockbuster from James Cameron, is coming out in December.

But while you wait, the original movie has been remastered with effects that weren't available when it came out 13 years ago.

The stars of both the movies talked to ABC7's Hosea Sanders about the Avatar encore, now in 4K high dynamic range!

Sanders: "How does it feel to go back to go back to Pandora?"

Sam Worthington, who plays Jake Sully: "Breathtaking. I've seen it, what they've done to it. It's bolder, it's visually more striking and it gives you that visceral feeling of being in a dream again."

Zoe Saldana, who plays Neytiri: "In the heart of it is a beautiful love story between two individuals who come from different world, and choose each othe,r and they choose love and choose compassion and they have to make sure that interprets itself, and themes of protection, and family, and community. It's a very thought provoking story where the conversation grew when it concerned our environment and our overlooking of it, and what these consequences may look like for us if we continue down that path of apathy toward mother earth."

Worthington: "Jim Cameron's always been a trailblazer. Jim is a story teller at heart. He wants to tell an action packed story that has love, and of course, messages, but he wants to entertain."

Sanders: "Until I saw this film again, I had forgotten how scary Miles is and how bad Trudy is."

Michelle Rodriguez, who plays Trudy Chacon: "It should be exciting. They're going to add all that technology that has advanced in the last 13 years.

The colors are going to pop, the sound's going to be more extraordinary."

Sanders: "I did see it in a movie theater and found myself ducking and diving, just incredible!"

Stephen Lang, who plays Miles Quaritch: "It's pretty mind-blowing because Pandora's a very, very busy place."

The updated "Avatar" starts showing in theaters Friday.